Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Truist Financial

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

