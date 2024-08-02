Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $20.36

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.36, but opened at $19.31. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 136,339 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

