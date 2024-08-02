Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $25.91. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 8,475 shares trading hands.
The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at $46,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 6.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.44.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
