Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $25.91. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 8,475 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at $46,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

