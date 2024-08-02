FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.39.

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FS KKR Capital

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,331,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 141,625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.