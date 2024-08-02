FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.39.
FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital
Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,331,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 141,625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.
FS KKR Capital Stock Performance
Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
