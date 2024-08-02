FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR) Announces $0.17 Dividend

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XIMR stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. 1,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (XIMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

