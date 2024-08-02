FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAIP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $25.29. 2,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,423. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

