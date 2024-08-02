FY2024 Earnings Estimate for CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Issued By Stifel Canada

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now expects that the company will earn $7.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.83.

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.81 billion.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIB

CGI Group Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.