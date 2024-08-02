FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 13.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 123.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.57%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

