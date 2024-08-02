FY2024 EPS Estimates for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Cut by Analyst

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Genasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.53. Genasys has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 46.55% and a negative net margin of 71.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genasys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Genasys by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genasys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genasys by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.