FY2024 EPS Estimates for Informatica Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:INFA)

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Informatica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

INFA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Informatica Trading Up 2.5 %

INFA stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Informatica has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Informatica in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the second quarter worth $46,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

