FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Lowered by Analyst

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sanmina in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $4.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.63. The consensus estimate for Sanmina’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sanmina’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SANM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SANM opened at $72.71 on Friday. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,251.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,079 over the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

