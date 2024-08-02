FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) Issued By Cormark

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Perseus Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Perseus Mining Stock Down 2.6 %

PRU opened at C$2.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Perseus Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.32 and a 1-year high of C$2.63.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

