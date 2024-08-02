FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

TSE:GEI opened at C$21.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.87 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.19%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

