FY2025 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Decreased by William Blair

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $16.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.12. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.03 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

NYSE WSO opened at $470.39 on Friday. Watsco has a one year low of $337.58 and a one year high of $520.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.93 and a 200 day moving average of $441.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,305 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 792,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 566,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,603,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Watsco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,068,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

