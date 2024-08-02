FY2028 EPS Estimates for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Lifted by B. Riley

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2028 EPS estimates for Wix.com in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $9.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wix.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.31.

Wix.com Price Performance

WIX stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 129.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $178.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 64,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.