Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Down 8.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.01 and last traded at C$15.23. 211,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 868,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.58.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 3.21.

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 111,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total value of C$1,611,402.74. In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 111,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total transaction of C$1,611,402.74. Also, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.53, for a total value of C$413,205.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,023. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

