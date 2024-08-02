Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, insider Desiree A. Burke 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,601 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

