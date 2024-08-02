Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 7.1%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 359,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,823,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.00.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $131.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.
Featured Stories
