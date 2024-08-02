Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

GRMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.04. The stock had a trading volume of 241,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.17. Garmin has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

