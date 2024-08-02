Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $59,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total value of $363,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,428.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE IT traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $501.27. 17,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $509.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.38.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.59% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.