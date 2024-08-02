GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.04.

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $174.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.44. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $185.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $367,474,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

