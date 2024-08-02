Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
TSE:GXE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.68. The company had a trading volume of 76,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,928. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$35.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.70 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.1099554 earnings per share for the current year.
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.
