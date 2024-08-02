GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 2,154 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $72,245.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Katherine Stueland sold 7,683 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $217,505.73.

On Monday, June 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $66,087.84.

GeneDx Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GeneDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Report on WGS

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.