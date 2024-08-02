GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 88,839 Shares

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,976,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,984,564 shares in the company, valued at $99,982,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,693,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.
  • On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $30.07. 568,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,231. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $785.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. On average, analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WGS

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GeneDx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.