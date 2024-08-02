GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 88,839 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,976,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,984,564 shares in the company, valued at $99,982,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,693,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

WGS stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $30.07. 568,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,231. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $785.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. On average, analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GeneDx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

