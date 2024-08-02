Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $172.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $144.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Generac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.52.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 513,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,862. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $169.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

