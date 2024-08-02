General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $200.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of GE stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average of $157.41. The company has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

