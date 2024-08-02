Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $756.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. 504,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,886. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.48%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

