Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Genfit Price Performance

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. Genfit has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genfit

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genfit stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Genfit worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

Further Reading

