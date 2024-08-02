Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $810,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,650. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

