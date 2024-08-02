Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get Gentherm alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on THRM

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ THRM traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.10. 268,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,818. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,650. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 320,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 395,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.