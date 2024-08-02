Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

GNW traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. 3,585,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.92. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

