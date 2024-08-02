Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Gerdau has increased its dividend by an average of 58.3% per year over the last three years. Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.05. 7,979,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,035,343. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.76. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. Bank of America upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

