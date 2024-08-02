German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered German American Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.67.

GABC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 135,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,364. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.62. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.44%. Equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 186.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

