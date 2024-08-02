GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$67.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at ATB Capital from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.20.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

