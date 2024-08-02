GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 224.41% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GH Research’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

GH Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. GH Research has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in GH Research by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in GH Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GH Research by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 664,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in GH Research by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,946 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

