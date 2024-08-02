Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $4.57-4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 306,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,981. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

