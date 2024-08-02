Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $4.57-4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $70.86. 306,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $87.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

