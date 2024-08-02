Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$50.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.83.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GIL stock traded down C$0.79 on Friday, hitting C$56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 311,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,436. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$52.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$36.42 and a 12-month high of C$58.00.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$938.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$956.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.0599002 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. In other news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$1,119,222.00. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

