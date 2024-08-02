Global Industrial (GIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Global Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Global Industrial has a payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Industrial to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

GIC stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.84 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

