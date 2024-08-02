Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $867,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 55,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,994. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

