Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6,020.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 8,823,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

