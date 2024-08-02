GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDDY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $9.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.26. 1,236,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,410. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.70.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $555,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,300,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $555,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,632 shares in the company, valued at $27,300,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,071 shares of company stock worth $6,385,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

