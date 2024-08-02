GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $190.00 at Robert W. Baird

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of GDDY traded up $8.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $151.04.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,071 shares of company stock worth $6,385,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.