Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 15.9 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.