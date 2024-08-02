Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Graphic Packaging also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 271,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

