Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

GPK has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.56. 2,777,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,982. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

