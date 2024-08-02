Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,612,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,144,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

