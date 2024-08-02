Greggs plc (GRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 3,156 ($40.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,270.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 2,244 ($28.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,162 ($40.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,869.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,797.98.

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie bought 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,846 ($36.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650.68 ($2,123.33). Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.61) to GBX 3,340 ($42.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($42.90) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

