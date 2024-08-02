Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Cowen

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of GDYN opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $937.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Livschitz Leonard 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Livschitz Leonard 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $715,750. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 368,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

