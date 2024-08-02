Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $126,491.47 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,404.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.40 or 0.00632519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00104988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00032972 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00256782 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00039284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00071314 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

